Waterloo—Ella Ree Gross, 88, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care of natural causes. She was born July 23, 1932 in Canton, MS the daughter of Levi and Anna Bell Hill Davenport. She married R.C. Williams in MS; he preceded her in death in 1975. She married Lawrence Gross on August 9, 1982 in Canton, MS; he preceded her in death on August 18, 1987. She worked as a Housekeeper and Custodian for Ellis Hotel and City Hall and did in-home daycare. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a Senior Companion. Survived by: one daughter, Janice (Roy) Dawson of Cedar Falls; one granddaughter, Sharina Williams of Waterloo; one great-grandson, Tyrese Phillip; two brothers, Roosevelt (Mildred) Davenport of Waterloo and Ronnie Davenport of Milwaukee, WI. Preceded in death by: her parents; her two husbands; a brother, Jimmie Lee Davenport and a sister, Anna Bell Bennett. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. The family request that all those who attend, please wear a mask. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.