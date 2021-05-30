Ella Mae Griggs

September 6, 1930-May 26th, 2021

WATERLOO – Ella Mae Dunaway Cyrus Griggs, 90, died May 26, 2021. She was born September 6, 1930 in Clinton, KY, daughter of Will Dunaway and Beatrice Dehorney Dunaway.

Ella Mae married Andrew Cyrus; they later divorced. She married Theodore “Peter” Griggs in 1963.

Survived by: her daughter, Gloria (Cyrus) Martin of CA; Goddaughter/Caregiver Joshalyn Johnson of Waterloo, IA; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; best friend, Johnnie Mae Durham of Waterloo; Godchildren, Monique Avery of Chandler, AZ, Travis (Katherine) Ferguson of Cedar Rapids, and Dekeidrius Durham Sr., Chassidi and Brion Martin, and David Pratt Jr., all of Waterloo; 9 great-Godchildren; and special friends Evan (Tina) Alexander, Perry Day, and Lonnie Murphy.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sons; one daughter; one stepson; two grandchildren; one brother; and one sister.

Cards and memories may be sent to New Aldaya LifeScapes at 7511 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Visitation is from 10-12 on Tuesday, June 1 at Sanders Funeral Services, 1701 E. 4th St. with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Waterloo.