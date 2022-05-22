August 22, 1927-May 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Ella “Elaine” Epperson, 94, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at ProMedica (Manor Care) Skilled Nursing Care in Waterloo.

She was born August 22, 1927, in Whiting, IN, daughter of William and Hazel Courier Pickrell. Elaine married Floyd Epperson on January 4, 1946, in Kansas City, MO; he preceded her in death on February 2, 1995.

She was a long-time member of Free Methodist Church in Waterloo. Elaine enjoyed collected stamps and keeping track of family genealogy.

Survived by: one son, Henry (Maureen) Epperson of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Ella (Brian) Newman of Waterloo, and Myria Epperson of Cedar Falls; three great-grandchildren, Candace Newman, Jordan (Ethan) Martin, and Tom Hayden; one brother, Lew (Pat) Werle of Rockford, IL; two sisters, Edna Dunning of Ottumwa, and Ann Taylor of Waterloo; and sister-in-law, Sharon Pickrell of Nebraska.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Max Epperson; and one brother, William Pickrell.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Monday, May 23 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Private burial to take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.