CEDAR FALLS — Elizabeth A. Sibert, 95, of Des Moines, formerly of Cedar Falls, died March 11 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
She was born June 1, 1923, in Essex, daughter of Glenn and Grace (Velie) McMaster. She married Joseph Sibert on Aug. 13, 1943, in Elcentro, Calif. He died Jan. 12, 1998.
Elizabeth was an executive secretary at the University of Northern Iowa.
Survived by: two daughters, Karen (Don) Rumelhart of Des Moines and Shirley Stone of Bradenton, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Kim Miller of Little Elm, Texas, and David Rumelhart of Eden Prairie, Minn..
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a son, Steven Sibert.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, with inurnment in Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery.
