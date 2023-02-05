July 11, 1922-January 18, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Elizabeth S. “Betty” Voldseth, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Elizabeth Annie Settle was born on July 11, 1922, at Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, Montana, to Edward J. and Nell Scott Hamilton Settle.

Betty grew up on a sheep ranch outside Martinsdale, Montana. She attended elementary school in Martinsdale, graduating from Harlowton High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Montana State College (now Montana State University) and completed an internship in dietetics at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

Betty married Edward V. Voldseth September 1, 1945, at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Billings. He died December 18, 2008.

As Ed pursued higher education degrees and started his career, Ed and Betty moved from Montana to New York City to Waukesha, WI, then to Des Moines, Iowa City and College, Alaska. They moved to Cedar Falls in1964 when Ed took a position at the State College of Iowa.

Betty devoted much of her time as an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls, where she had served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden, served on the Altar Guild, and was active with the church’s rummage sale fundraisers. She volunteered her time with the Sartori Auxiliary and volunteered in the hospital gift shop. She was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels and was very active with the Cedar Falls Senior Activity Center. She helped direct and participated in Duplicate Bridge Games almost daily and taught many people in the Cedar Valley the game of Duplicate Bridge. Betty was a Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League. She was a 50 year plus member of PEO and a founding member of Chapter OV, PEO. She had been active in University Dames and the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Guild hosting several of their Progressive Dinners.

Betty valued her college education. Her mother was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, and she had two Aunts who had earned their PhDs. Betty was an excellent cook and frequent hostess. A highlight of Ed and Betty’s later years was hosting any of their local grandchildren with their friends for a weekly meal.

Betty is survived by: two sons, Nels (Kim) Voldseth of Houston‚ TX and John (Willa) Voldseth of Carmel‚ CA; two daughters, Karen (Mike) Schoville of Johnston‚ IA and Kristin Voldseth of Waterloo‚ IA. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Eric (Shasta) Locke‚ Elizabeth Locke‚ Anne (Matt Kuhlow) Schoville‚ and Ellen (Ryan Harrison) Schoville; four great grandchildren: Steven Robert Locke, Morgan Elizabeth Locke, Kristin Ann Locke, and William Michael Kuhlow. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and husband, brothers Martin (Adeline Matilla Settle) Settle and Edward (Elizabeth Cooney Settle) Settle, and a sister Margaret (John) Todd.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2410 Melrose Dr. in Cedar Falls followed by a summer inurnment in Lennep Memorial Park Cemetery, Lennep, Montana. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.