Elizabeth R. Bulver

(1928-2019)
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Rose Bulver, 90, died Monday, April 1, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 1, 1928, in Independence, daughter of John Francis Weber and Alice Rose Moore Weber. She married Donald Wilton Bulver on June 20, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Independence. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from St. John’s High School, Independence, in 1947. She was employed at the University of Northern Iowa as a lead custodian in one of the dormitories, retiring in 1991. She also worked at Blessed Sacrament School cleaning classrooms for 25 years. After retiring from UNI, she cleaned Blessed Sacrament Church, the parish center and school for 10 more years, retiring from there in 2001. She then took care of her son Ronald for six months until his death on March 17, 2002.
She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Survived by: a son, Randall (Janell) Bulver of Ankeny; eight grandchildren, Julie, Stephanie, Eddie, Taylor, Nic, Libby, Aly and Brady; seven great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Becky Bulver of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; two sons, Ronald and Roger; two sisters, Dorothy Nissen and Gladys Meyers; and four brothers, Donald Weber, Laverne Weber, Francis Weber and Bernard Weber.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before the funeral at the church on Wednesday.
Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Elizabeth enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting, making clothes and especially afghans. She continued making afghans for her children and grandchildren even after her stroke later in life. Following her stroke, she resided at Ravenwood Specialty Care for the last three years. She always enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren.
