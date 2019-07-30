{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Bickert

Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Bickert

(1923-2019)

LITTLETON — Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Bickert, 95, of Littleton, died Monday, July 29, at ABCM Rebab – West Campus, Independence, of natural causes.

She was born Nov. 29, 1923, in rural Floyd County, daughter of Byron Anbrose Brown and Edna Maree (Meggit) Brown. She married Paul Rodery, and they later divorced. On Aug. 11, 1958, she married Kenneth Pershing Bickert in Dubuque. He preceded her in death.

Betty attended Clarksville High School. She worked in the office for Rath Packing in Waterloo until her retirement in 1978.

Survived by: a son, Keith (Judy) Bickert of Independence; grandchildren, Debra Slater, Tracie (Virgil) Hovden, Heather (Nic) Weers, Joshua (Heather) Bickert and Jimmy Papach; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Shirley Papach; two grandsons, Joe Slater and Jerry Slater; and a brother, Robert Brown.

Visitation: from 11: a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 31, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with burial at Littleton Cemetery, Littleton.

Memorials: will be used to assist residents of ABCM Rehab at Camp Courageous.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Betty liked to travel, people watch and go out to eat. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

