Elizabeth M. Allison

Elizabeth Allison

(1946-2019)

WATERLOO – Elizabeth Marie “Liz” Hoppes Allison, 72, of Holiday Lake, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Friday, July 19.

She was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Oelwein, daughter of Floyd and Anna (Nielsen) Hoppes. She married Keith Allison on Sept. 3, 1966, in Waterloo.

Liz was a 1964 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She attended Ellsworth College. She was employed at Black’s Department Store as a product manager and buyer.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Keith (Stephanie) of Marengo; four grandchildren, Katie of Waterloo and Robbie, Rubianne and Rory of Marengo; two sisters, Margaret (Ron) Melick of Menomonie, Wis., and Dorothy Fredrick of Hudson; two brothers, John (Karen) Hoppes of Waterloo and Vern (Michele) Hoppes of Tripoli; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Celebration of Life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Fireside Winery, 1755 P Ave., Marengo.

Memorials: Cards may be sent to Keith Allison, 1403 Circle Drive, Brooklyn, IA 52211.

