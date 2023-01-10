January 3, 2023

BELLA VISTA-Elizabeth Lursen, age 95, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, formerly of Aplington, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Bradford House in Bella Vista, Arkansas, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Aplington chapel is in charge of arrangements.

