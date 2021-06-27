June 23, 1952-June 16, 2021

WAVERLY-Elizabeth (Liz) Halsteen Wuertz, 68, passed away on June 16, 2021, in her sleep while on vacation. Over the last two years, Liz showed resilience and courage through her diagnosis of Glioblastoma. Liz lived life to the fullest, and her energy radiated throughout her family, friends, work, and community.

Liz was born on June 23, 1952, in Baden, Switzerland, the daughter of Danish parents, Niels and Bente (Bergendorff) Halsteen. Liz was baptized in Birkerød, Denmark. The young family immigrated to the United States in 1958. Liz spent most of her childhood growing up on Long Island and the family later settled in Bloomington, Indiana. Liz graduated from Indiana University High School in 1970. She attended the University of Indiana (Bloomington) for her undergraduate and graduate degrees in physical education and coaching. Liz also played on the university’s volleyball team.

After completing her education, Liz began working at Wartburg College and she held various roles such as teacher of physical education, admissions counselor, and financial aid advisor. She coached volleyball, softball, and track and field. In 1979, Liz became the first female track and field head coach at Wartburg. She also helped lead the cross country team. She made a lasting impact on her athletes and the Wartburg community.