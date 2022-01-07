July 16, 1936-January 4, 2022
NEW HARTFORD-Elizabeth “Liz” Allene Rittgers, of New Hartford, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born July 16, 1936 in New Hartford, the daughter of Lawrence and Esther Ballhagen Rittgers.
She is survived by two sisters, Charlotte and Ardith Rittgers, New Hartford; two brothers, Donald Rittgers, Shell Rock and Ralph (Arlene) Rittgers, Nevis, Minnesota.
Services will be 10:30 am Monday, January 10, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials to the family. Service will be livestreamed at https://evt.live/elizabeth-rittgers.
