Elizabeth “Liz” A. Lindell

HUDSON — Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Lindell, 76, of Plymouth, formerly of Hudson, died Monday, Feb. 3 in Cedar Rapids at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.
She was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Estherville, the daughter of Clarence and Caroline (Eike) Kinnander. On May 9, 1964, she married Dale Lindell.
Liz graduated from high school at Armstrong in 1961, attended Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) and later graduated from Mankato State University. Liz and Dale both taught in Hudson; for numerous years she taught fifth and sixth grade math and worked at the library. In 1996 they moved to Plymouth, where they worked in the North Central School System. The two were able to retire together and wintered in Mesa, Ariz.
Survived by: her husband of 55 years; her children, Scott (Stephanie) Lindell of Centennial, Colo., and Stacy (Robert) Anthony of Center Point grandchildren, Adam, Justin, Rachel, and Heather Lindell and Abigail (Richard) Anthony-Cornelison; a sister, Carol (Kenneth) Ritz of Truman, Minn.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Manly. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before services at the church. Celebration of Life is also set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson. A private family inurnment will follow at Hudson Cemetery. Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly, is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to either the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy (memorials made out to “Mercy Foundation” and mailed to 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please indicate the donation is to be made to “Oldorf Hospice House”) or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W. Walnut St., Manly 50456.
Liz was a loving caregiver. Whether it was sporting events, dance, or choir performances, Liz was her family’s biggest supporter. Over the years the family shared camping trips and found peace in the outdoors Music brought happiness to Liz, and this gift of music was passed along to her children and grandchildren.
