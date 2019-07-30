{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth L. Kalvig

Elizabeth Kalvig

(1925-2019)

EVANSDALE — Elizabeth L. “Betty” Kalvig, 94, of Evansdale, died Sunday, July 28, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born July 28, 1925, in Eagle Center, daughter of James and Annastacia (Flarherty) Marshall. She married Milford Kalvig on Nov. 9, 1946, in Waterloo; they later divorced.

She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1942. Betty worked as a beverage waitress at Bishop’s Cafeteria for 20 years until retiring in 1994. Prior to Bishop’s, she worked at St. Vincent de Paul for many years.

Survivors include: two sons, Patrick Kalvig and Michael Kalvig, both of Waterloo; three daughters, Reginia Morrow of Elk Run Heights, Mary Ann (Steve) Heidemann of Evansdale and Rebecca (David) Ellingson of Edgewater, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Daniel Kalvig; three brothers, George, James and Lawrence Marshall; and seven sisters, Lenora Reardon, Deloris Conlon, Frances Walters, Agnes Anderson, Pearl Jungling, Gertrude McCombs and Marie in infancy.

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Queen of Peace, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Betty was a devout Catholic and member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, playing games and cards and cooking. Her dog Buddy had a special place in her heart. She treasured the time with her family and loved attending family reunions and family breakfasts.

