Elizabeth L. "Betty" Binard

Elizabeth "Betty" Binard

(1956-2019)

WATERLOO — Elizabeth Louise “Betty” Binard, 62, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 27, at the Harmony House.

She was born July 27, 1956, to Robert and Shirley (Hilmer) Hoffer. She was married to Dennis Binard; he preceded her in death.

Survived by: her mother; a daughter, Tamara (Robbie Furler) Broell; two grandchildren, Samantha Garcia and Brandon (Allison) Garcia; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jim Hoffer, John (LeeAnn) Hoffer, Lawrence “Larry” (Stephanie) Hoffer and Brian (Kris) Steen; three sisters, Janice (Jack) Hoffman, Barbara (Mark) Rust and Sharon (Kelly ) Van Dyke; stepsiblings Judy (Andrew) Davis, Debbie (Dave) Steege, Craig, Kip and Tim (Gayla) Steen, and Jean Steen; a brother-in-law, Craig Riechmann; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dog, Dream.

Preceded in death by: her father, Robert Hoffer; her stepfather, Kenneth Steen; a brother, Thomas Hoffer; a sister, Helen Jean Riechmann; a stepbrother, Daniel Steen; and her dog, Juice.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. Burial will take place at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

She had a passion for working in her yard and home and spending time with her family and friends. Betty was full of life, feisty, sassy, had a heart of gold, and loved to have a good time. She will be dearly missed.

Celebrate
the life of: Elizabeth L. "Betty" Binard
