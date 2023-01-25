November 2, 1931-January 20, 2023

Elizabeth Joan “Betty” Kuepker, 91, formerly of Cedar Falls, died on Friday, January 20th in Naples, Florida.

She was born on November 2, 1931, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Frank and Leona (Cowan) Secor. On August 3, 1963, she was united in marriage to Charles Kuepker in Cedar Falls. She was a homemaker to her husband and children.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Mark) Sweet of Lake Elmo, MN; son, Lonny Kuepker of Overland Park, KS; granddaughters, Angela (BJ) LaVelle and Lauren (Ryan) Rodlund; grandsons: Anthony, Connor, and Alec Sweet; and great-grandchildren: Avianna and Brooks LaVelle, and Vinny Rodlund.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck, and nine siblings: Virginia, Bill, Katie, Don, Donna, Bob, Frank, Jack, and Dick.

She enjoyed having grandchildren, great-grandchildren and adored her children, son-in-law and husband, Chuck. Since Chuck’s passing over four years ago, she lived in Lake Elmo, MN and spent her winters in Naples, FL with her daughter, Laurie and son-in-law, Mark. Betty truly enjoyed bowling, biking, playing golf and playing cards with friends and family.

Visitation service will be held on Friday, January 27th from 4 pm – 7 pm at Richardson Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. A luncheon will be served at the church following the funeral service. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Smile Network International and sent to Richardson Funeral Home.

