Elizabeth Jeanne Mangrich
Elizabeth Jeanne Mangrich

Elizabeth Jeanne Mangrich

September 30, 1948-June 4, 2021

GILBERTVILLE-Elizabeth Jeanne Mangrich, 72, of Gilbertville, died Friday, June 4 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center ER.

She was born Sept. 30, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Everett and Thelma K. Mixdorf Carroll. She married Gary Mangrich Nov. 13, 1965 in Gilbertville.

She was employed as a receptionist at Southridge Dental, retiring in 2018.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Schmitz of Gilbertville; a son, Scott (Connie Seidel) Mangrich of Evansdale; four grandchildren, Heather and Derek Mangrich, Leah (Matt) Rosauer and Jordan Schmitz; a great-granddaughter, Mahlaya Anderson and one on the way; three brothers, Ray (Marilyn) Carroll of Jonesboro, Ark., Jim Carroll of Evansdale and Mike (Karen) Carroll of Waterloo; three step-sisters, Dawn (Tim) Cochran of Des Moines, Crystal (Dave Mangrich) Hansen of Jesup and Yvette Arcand of Savage, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her step-father, Leonard Watson; her son, Brian Mangrich; a brother, Claude Carroll; a step-sister, Debra Senteney; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Carroll and Karen Carroll.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 pm Tuesday, June 8, at the church in Gilbertville, where there will be a 7 pm vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services on Wednesday.

Memorials: directed to the church or Don Bosco.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

