WATERLOO-Elizabeth Jane “Betsy” McDougall was born on September 25, 1957, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clyde and Marcella (Miller) Sink. She graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1975. On June 27, 1981, Betsy was united in marriage to Dan McDougall at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Dunkerton. Betsy worked at John Deere for 10 years and then stayed home to take care of their children. Once their children were in school, Betsy went to work for Veridian Credit Union. She was an active member of St. John (Bennington) Lutheran Church. Betsy enjoyed golfing, attending her kids and grandkids many activities, the Iowa Hawkeyes, wintering in Arizona, spending time in Lake of the Ozarks, and over-purchasing for Christmas. Betsy died at the age of 64 on October 10, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls with her husband by her side. Her last generous act was donating her brain for Alzheimer’s research. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Tom, Jim, and Dan (Linda) Sink; and a sister, Carol Goodrich. Betsy is survived by her husband; 2 children, Abbie (Jake) Schrader of Hudson and Dana (Rachel) McDougall of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Mac and Maggie Schrader, and Dax, Avery, and Lennon McDougall; 6 siblings, Susan (David) Douglas of Bella Vista, AR, Kathy (Ray) Moore of Waterloo, Joe Sink of Raymond, David Sink of Waterloo, Barb (Jim) Burns of Waterloo, and Jody (Jim) Sessions of Yuma, AZ; 2 sisters-in-law, Vicki (Jim) Sink of Cedar Falls and Karen (Tom) Sink of Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, Bob Goodrich of Hayward, WI; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. John (Bennington) Lutheran Church at 10:30 AM. The visitation will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Please direct memorials to Battle for Betsy, NewAldaya Lifescapes, or Cedar Valley Hospice.