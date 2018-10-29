(1931-2018)
ALLISON — Elizabeth Elaine Brown, 86, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Allison, died Saturday, Oct. 27, at Villa Care Center in Fort Dodge.
She was born Nov. 5, 1931, in Taylorville, Ill., daughter of John and Virginia (Dees) Ronchetto. She married Dale Brown on June 25, 1949, in Taylorville, Ill.
Elaine graduated from Taylorville High School in Taylorville, Ill. She retired from Iowa Department of Human Services in 1992, and was affiliated with the St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Elaine participated in the church choir and the Women’s ELCA.
Survived by: three daughters, Bernita (Ron) Norine of Fort Dodge, Jaime (Calvin) Helmus of Rock Valley and Charlene (Steve) Fink of Columbia, S.C.; a son, Dave Brown of Nevada; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and two brothers, Louis (Marilyn) Tognacci of Chandler, Ariz., and James Tognacci of Fountain Hills, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Ned Tognacci; her husband; a son, Michael Brown; a grandson, Thomas Brown; a sister, Margie Tilton; a brother, Jack Ronchetto; a nephew, Mark Tognacci; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at St. James Lutheran Church, Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery; visitation from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, is assisting the family.
She liked to fish, hunt for morel mushrooms, cook and bake, entertain guests, and spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a blast in the family games that were played. Elaine took great pride in vegetable and flower gardening. She was an Iowa State football and basketball fan, and she gave out poppies on Mother’s Day at St. James Lutheran Church.
