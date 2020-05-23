Elizabeth Brown

(1979-2020)
WATERLOO — Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born April 1, 1979, in Vancouver, Wash., daughter of Larry and Cynthia (Ball) Nohr. Elizabeth married Bobby Brown on March 24, 2002.
In death she donated to the Iowa Donor Network.
Survivors: her husband; her cat, Steve; her father- and mother-in-law, Lawrence Brown Sr, and Iris Brown; aunts, Marcelle Haynes and Phyllis Ball; an uncle, Glenn Ball; a cousin, Jay Nohr, and several others; a sister-in-law, Jenice Armstrong; a brother-in-law, Larry Brown Jr.; nieces, Amanda Armstrong and Brandie Freitas; and nephews, Richard Armstrong III, Larry Brown III, and John Brown.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: Pending. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Black Hawk Humane Society.
Elizabeth was an amazing knitter and loved collecting yarn. Elizabeth loved traveling; her favorite destinations were the Oregon coast and the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. She loved all things historical. Elizabeth had a love for animals, especially sheep. She was dedicated to her family and willing to help others
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.