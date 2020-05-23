Elizabeth Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1979-2020)

WATERLOO — Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born April 1, 1979, in Vancouver, Wash., daughter of Larry and Cynthia (Ball) Nohr. Elizabeth married Bobby Brown on March 24, 2002.

In death she donated to the Iowa Donor Network.

Survivors: her husband; her cat, Steve; her father- and mother-in-law, Lawrence Brown Sr, and Iris Brown; aunts, Marcelle Haynes and Phyllis Ball; an uncle, Glenn Ball; a cousin, Jay Nohr, and several others; a sister-in-law, Jenice Armstrong; a brother-in-law, Larry Brown Jr.; nieces, Amanda Armstrong and Brandie Freitas; and nephews, Richard Armstrong III, Larry Brown III, and John Brown.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: Pending. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Black Hawk Humane Society.

Elizabeth was an amazing knitter and loved collecting yarn. Elizabeth loved traveling; her favorite destinations were the Oregon coast and the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. She loved all things historical. Elizabeth had a love for animals, especially sheep. She was dedicated to her family and willing to help others