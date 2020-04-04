Elizabeth “Betty” P. Humpal

(1933-2020)
SUMNER — Elizabeth “Betty” Pauline Humpal, 87, of Sumner, died March 28 at Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Elizabeth Pauline was born Jan. 4, 1933, at the family home, rural Chickasaw County, daughter of Joseph and Mary (Krizan) Humpal. She began her nursing career at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., where she also received her nurse’s training. Betty worked in health care at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, Covenant Hospital in Waterloo, before specializing in the dialysis units at Independence, Waterloo, and Waverly.
Following retirement, Betty was a nanny and housekeeper at Harrah’s in Reno, Nev. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner, where she lead the rosary, was a member of Ladies Guild, and helped with meals. She was president of A.C.C.W. (American Council for Catholic Women) from 1992-1994, was the Dubuque province director for two years, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors: a sister, Alena Kuker of Stillwater, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her siblings, Frank Humpal, Edward (Peggy) Humpal, Joseph (Lucille) Humpal, Tony Humpal, Agnes (Roy) Browne, and Mary (Elmer) Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In addition to her love for traveling, Betty enjoyed watching “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune,” crocheting, cross-stitching, dancing and listening to polka music. Betty’s greatest treasures were her Nativity set that she purchased while in Jerusalem, and her photo albums of all of her trips.
