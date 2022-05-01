September 14, 1927-April 26, 2022

WATERLOO-Elizabeth “Betty” Lou McMahon, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 26.

She was born September 14, 1927, in Cascade, IA. She was the second born daughter of Louis and Anne Koppes Leesekamp. Betty married Robert McMahon on May 9, 1953 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2011.

For a number of years Betty worked in the cafeteria at West High School. She has been a long-time member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where in the past has volunteered at the Fall Festivals, helped serve funeral dinners and baked cakes for the Birthday Club.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Dan) Kuchera of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Brenton (Ellen) Kuchera, Hallie (Jake) Vehlewald, and Eliott Kuchera; two great-grandchildren, Elise Kuchera and Liam Kuchera.

She is preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, two sisters, Irene Peiffer and Delores Merfeld both of Cascade.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at St. Edward Catholic Church, preceded by an hour of visitation, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Betty’s pass times were vacationing, shopping, and crossword puzzles. Her hobbies were sewing and baking. It was not unusual for her to bake two batches of cookies, a cake and a pie on Saturday morning.

Additional casket bearers: Bob Philipp, Dave Philipp and Ray Tauke.