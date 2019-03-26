Try 3 months for $3
Elizabeth "Betty" Langan

Betty Langan, 80, of Waterloo died Thursday, March 21, at the Western Home Deery Suites.

She was born August 28, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Armella Wettengel. She married Dean Langan on January 18, 1964, in Waterloo.

Survived by her husband, daughter Anne Pittman of Gilbertville, daughter-in-law Andrea Langan of Waterloo, and grandchildren Brady & Noah Pittman, and Connor, Kelsey & Christian Langan. Sisters Roberta Miller of Wheaton, IL, Patty Foster of Omaha, NE, and Kate Welch of Loveland, CO. Brothers Mike of Reno, NV, Bill of San Diego, CA, and Dave of Chino, CA.

Preceded in death by: her parents, son Patrick, and brother Jim.

Celebration of life: Thursday, March 28, 5-8 p.m. at the Western Home, Prairie Wind, in the Jorgensen Plaza, 5313 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, IA.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Betty devoted her life to her family and her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

