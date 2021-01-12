April 15, 1928-January 8, 2021

Elizabeth “Betty” Heathershaw, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 8, at Western Home Communities- Martin Health Center.

She was born April 15, 1928, in Kalamazoo, Mich. the daughter of Charles and Josephine Beck Westrick. She married James Heathershaw October 25, 1952, in Oak Park, Ill. He died February 5, 1992.

Betty was employed as a secretary for many years for the Beldon Corp. before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed many hobbies: shopping, decorating her home, writing letters, reading, cooking and baking, and listening to music, namely Lawrence Welk, Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, etc. She loved being with her family and friends, specially gong out to eat. But, most of all she loved her faith in God and attending Mass.

Survived by: a son, John Heathershaw of Waterloo; two daughters, Donna (Bill) Heathershaw, and Joyce (Jim) Roche, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marian Gabriel.

Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Clarence (Stella), John (Helen), Francis (Adeline) and Charles (Ethel) Westrick; two sisters, Sr. Rose Westrick, and Margaret (Chuck) Gulliford; and a brother-in-law, Walter Gabriel.