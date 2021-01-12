April 15, 1928-January 8, 2021
Elizabeth “Betty” Heathershaw, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 8, at Western Home Communities- Martin Health Center.
She was born April 15, 1928, in Kalamazoo, Mich. the daughter of Charles and Josephine Beck Westrick. She married James Heathershaw October 25, 1952, in Oak Park, Ill. He died February 5, 1992.
Betty was employed as a secretary for many years for the Beldon Corp. before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed many hobbies: shopping, decorating her home, writing letters, reading, cooking and baking, and listening to music, namely Lawrence Welk, Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, etc. She loved being with her family and friends, specially gong out to eat. But, most of all she loved her faith in God and attending Mass.
Survived by: a son, John Heathershaw of Waterloo; two daughters, Donna (Bill) Heathershaw, and Joyce (Jim) Roche, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marian Gabriel.
Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Clarence (Stella), John (Helen), Francis (Adeline) and Charles (Ethel) Westrick; two sisters, Sr. Rose Westrick, and Margaret (Chuck) Gulliford; and a brother-in-law, Walter Gabriel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 14, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask will be required. For those not able to attend the Mass, it will be live streamed via the following links: Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
