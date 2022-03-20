Elizabeth “Betty” Collings

April 1, 1924-March 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG-Elizabeth “Betty” Collings, age 97, of Parkersburg, Iowa was born the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth (VanHauen) DeGroote, on April 1, 1924, on a farm in Butler County. She received her education at the Country School north of Parkersburg, Iowa and graduated the Parkersburg High School in 1943.

On December 19, 1945, Betty was united in marriage with Arthur James Collings in Missouri. The couple made their home in Parkersburg before moving to an acreage in the country, where they raised four children together. During this time, Betty worked as the office manager for the Farm Bureau Agency in Allison, Iowa for 23 years.

Betty was a member of First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, where she served on the Ladies Guild and helped with Bible School. In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, Card Club and taking yearly trips to Clear Lake with her family. Betty loved to cook and bake. She always had food ready for anyone who stopped by and Saturday morning coffee. Betty especially loved the time she spent with her family and attending her kid’s and grandkid’s activities over the years.

Betty passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Collings; two sons-in-law Kenneth Kollmann and Kevin Kalkwarf; one granddaughter, Michelle Kollmann.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Keith Uhlenhopp) Kollmann of Parkersburg, Iowa, Barbara (Mike) Plaehn of Gladbrook, Iowa, and Jill Kalkwarf of Parkersburg, Iowa; one son, Gary (Diane DeBuhr) Collings of St. Clair Missouri; seven grandchildren, Kellie Fobian (Troy Gilbertson), Tim Kollmann, Erik (Megan) Kalkwarf, Amy Kalkwarf, Andrew (Makayla) Collings, Alicia (Greg) Tweedy, and Chad Plaehn (Kayla Benjamin); 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at First Congregational Church, with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery both in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

