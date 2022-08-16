January 28, 1936-August 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Elizabeth “Betsy” Berggren, 86, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betsy was born during a blizzard on January 28, 1936, in Chariton, Iowa to the late Ralph Burdette “Buster” and Angie Conrad. Following her graduation from Chariton High School where they dubbed her “short, cute, and jolly to boot”, she attended Iowa State Teachers College. Betsy met the love of her life, Dean L. Berggren, on a blind date and they were married on June 24, 1956. They first lived in Sumter, SC while Dean was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base and moved to Cedar Falls in 1959. They enjoyed the same home together until Dean’s death in 2013 and she was able to remain there until her passing.

Always putting others before herself, Betsy worked every day to meticulously maintain her home where you could always find coffee, cookies, conversation, and laughter. She was a devoted volunteer and Circle member at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church. She never missed Days of Our Lives and followed the CF Tigers, Cyclones, Panthers, and Hawkeyes on TV and radio.

She is survived by her beloved children, Lisa of Waterloo, Kevin (Jackie) of Cedar Falls, Angela of Frisco, TX, Mary “Mugs” (Kent) Heckman of Muscatine, and Curt (MaryAnn) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Keeley (Adam) Van Pelt, Kory (Brooke) Berggren, Desarae (Nate) Pierce, Alex (Grace) Heckman, Eric Heckman, Brandon Berggren, and Ashley Berggren; great-grandchildren, Brayson and Bryleigh Van Pelt, Ryker Berggren, and Maddox and Huxon Pierce; sister, Mary Holland-Dawson of West Bend, IA; brother and sister-in-law, Lynn (Jackie) Berggren and Jessie (Bruce) Sorensen of Cedar Falls.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and sister, Margaret Saxton.

Visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 4-7pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls.

The memorial service for Betsy will be Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 2 pm at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls.

Betsy and Dean will be inurned together at a later date.

Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.