March 26, 1958-December 22, 2020

Elizabeth (Beth) Meissen, 62, of Ankeny, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, after a 6-month battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her loving husband and children. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny.

Beth was born on March 26, 1958, in Waterloo, IA to Donald and Joyce Slick. She grew up with eight brothers and sisters. Beth graduated from La Porte City High School in 1976. On July 30, 1977, she married Mike Meissen. They were blessed with four children and six grandchildren.

Beth had a successful career as a business analyst in the insurance industry, most recently with Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, IA. In her free time, Beth enjoyed traveling, crafting, quilting, reading, and spending time with family & friends. She was an active member of her church and strong in her faith.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Joyce Slick; and brothers, Craig Slick and Bob Slick. Beth is survived by her husband, Mike; her four children, Luke (Mandy) of Iowa City, IA, Zack (Heather) of Le Clare, IA, Katie (Fred Studer) of Norwalk, IA, and Sam (Stephanie) of Ankeny, IA; and her six grandchildren.