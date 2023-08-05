WATERLOO—Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother. A woman who loved well and was well loved; Elizabeth Ann Kohrs lost her long term battle with cancer since 2015, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo, Iowa, formerly known as St. Francis where she was born.

Elizabeth was a caring, loving, artistic, spiritual, and self-less individual. Some of her hobbies included going fishing, camping, baking, crafting, and spending time with her family. Elizabeth was the first of three children including Emily Jamison (Matt), and Randall Thompson Jr.

She was survived by her parents, Barbara and Randy Thompson; Spouse, Cary Straw; Daughters, Naudia (Jackson) and Isabella Hill (Chance); Grandchildren, Ella Skye-Hansen, Brysen Loving, and unborn grandson Silas Janssen; Grandparents, John and Norma Stratton. Elizabeth was preceded in death by Grandmother Mary, and Grandmother and Grandfather Dunsmoor.

The celebration of life is being held on August 6th at 3pm in Hazleton, Iowa with immediate friends and family by invitation only.