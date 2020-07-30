Elizabeth A. Kline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1939-2020)

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Kline, 81 of Iowa City passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 at Solon Care Center from COVID-19 following a long journey with Alzheimer’s.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Orange Township Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa, with the date and time to be announced when decided. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Compassus Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association or Solon Care Center.

Betty was born June 27, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to Thomas and Thelma (Wood) Saul. She grew up in Waterloo graduating from West High School in 1957. She married the love of her life, Gary Kline, on February 1, 1958 in Waterloo. Together, they raised two daughters Debra and Lori and enjoyed 62 memorable and loving years together.

Betty and her husband eventually moved to Tipton, where they owned and operated Agri Builders, which later became Custom Builders. Betty was Gary’s right hand since starting their successful business in 1964. After they sold their business, they moved to Iowa City. The couple spent their winters in the Florida Keys, which they did for nearly 25 years and traveled all over the country with their motor home.