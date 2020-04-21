(1927-2020)
HUDSON — Elizabeth A. “Beth” Wooden, 92, of Hudson, died Sunday, April 19, at home.
She was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Highlands, N.C., daughter of Albert W. and Hettie E. Wilson Talley. Beth graduated from Tamassee D.A.R. Boarding School in Tamassee, S.C., in 1947. She married Donald D. Wooden on June 3, 1956, in Tampa, Fla.; he died March 8, 2003.
Beth worked in the nursing field in Tampa, Fla., until she met her husband. She also worked as a custodian at Hudson Community Schools for 18 years, retiring in 1991. She continued to work for herself cleaning businesses and homes in Hudson well into her 80s.
Beth was a member of Hudson Methodist Church.
Survivors: four sons, Duane (Terry) Wooden of Hudson‚ Douglas Wooden of Cedar Falls‚ Dennis (Pamela) Wooden of Leesburg‚ Fla., and Dale (JoAnne) Wooden of Hudson; six grandchildren, Joshua (Mikel) of Des Moines, Tonya (Scott) of Traer, Stephanie (Jared) of Washburn, Anthony (Alicia) of Leesburg, Fla., Bradley of Cedar Rapids and Scott (Marnel) of Denville, N.J.; 11 great-grandchildren, Mellissa, Mary, Eli, Ava, Emilia, Scott Jr., Abel, Dallas, Michael Paul, Samuel David, and Clorené; and a niece, Marilyn (Michael) Zugmaier of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Richard Talley; and two sisters, Elise Holt and Marie Reese.
Services: Private family services will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A recording of service will be posted on the funeral home website. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to UnityPoint Hospice. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
Her passions was every year since Donald died, she and her children went to Donald’s hometown in northern Minnesota where the boys enjoyed fishing, and she enjoyed reading books and cooking. Back home she entertained her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and often prepared meals for her family.
