(1927-2020)

HUDSON — Elizabeth A. “Beth” Wooden, 92, of Hudson, died Sunday, April 19, at home.

She was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Highlands, N.C., daughter of Albert W. and Hettie E. Wilson Talley. Beth graduated from Tamassee D.A.R. Boarding School in Tamassee, S.C., in 1947. She married Donald D. Wooden on June 3, 1956, in Tampa, Fla.; he died March 8, 2003.

Beth worked in the nursing field in Tampa, Fla., until she met her husband. She also worked as a custodian at Hudson Community Schools for 18 years, retiring in 1991. She continued to work for herself cleaning businesses and homes in Hudson well into her 80s.

Beth was a member of Hudson Methodist Church.

Survivors: four sons, Duane (Terry) Wooden of Hudson‚ Douglas Wooden of Cedar Falls‚ Dennis (Pamela) Wooden of Leesburg‚ Fla., and Dale (JoAnne) Wooden of Hudson; six grandchildren, Joshua (Mikel) of Des Moines, Tonya (Scott) of Traer, Stephanie (Jared) of Washburn, Anthony (Alicia) of Leesburg, Fla., Bradley of Cedar Rapids and Scott (Marnel) of Denville, N.J.; 11 great-grandchildren, Mellissa, Mary, Eli, Ava, Emilia, Scott Jr., Abel, Dallas, Michael Paul, Samuel David, and Clorené; and a niece, Marilyn (Michael) Zugmaier of Evansdale.