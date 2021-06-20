November 3, 1981-June 15, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Elisha M. Shoars Remley, 39, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in the company of her family in Fredrika, IA.

Elisha was born on November 3, 1981, in Iowa City, IA the daughter of William K. and Laurie A. (Edsill) Shoars. She attended the Parkersburg and Independence Community Schools. For a short time, she traveled throughout the Midwest with her mother and setting up and marketing Pickerman’s Soup & Sandwich Shop franchises. She worked as manager for many years at the Cedar Falls AmVets. On October 31, 2019, she married Chris Remley in Cedar Falls, IA.

She is survived by her husband Chris Remley, Cedar Falls, IA, her father William Shoars, her mother, Laurie (Keith) DeGroote, her children Dade Stephenson, Tanndee Shoars, Jayla O’Connell, and Sam Remley, her step-children, Josh, Alex, Amanda, Christopher, and Jacob O’Connell, her sisters; Heidi (Gabe) Olsen, Monica Markin, and Robyn Reaves, a brother Samuel (Melissa Nuebel) DeGroote.

Eilsha is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Floyd and Marvel Edsill, paternal grandfather William O. Shoars, her uncles, Jim and Lakhota “Paul” Shoars, and Sam and Kevin Edsill, and two cousins, Amanda Edsill and Ryan Shoars