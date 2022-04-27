April 21, 2022
Elisabeth (Sellie) Narveson, 99, of Altoona, WI, died April 21, 2022, at River Pines. She is survived by her children, Brian (Mary) Narveson, Holmen, WI; Bonnie (Russell) Banzhaf, Ackley, IA; Theodore (Kimberly) Narveson, Minnetonka, MN; and Lisa Narveson, Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service May 14, 2:00 pm, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth, MN, at a later date. Memorials to St John’s Lutheran Church Senior Ministry or Sons of Norway, Solglimt Lodge, Cedar Falls, IA. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
