Elisabeth (Sellie) Narveson

April 21, 2022

Elisabeth (Sellie) Narveson, 99, of Altoona, WI, died April 21, 2022, at River Pines. She is survived by her children, Brian (Mary) Narveson, Holmen, WI; Bonnie (Russell) Banzhaf, Ackley, IA; Theodore (Kimberly) Narveson, Minnetonka, MN; and Lisa Narveson, Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service May 14, 2:00 pm, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth, MN, at a later date. Memorials to St John’s Lutheran Church Senior Ministry or Sons of Norway, Solglimt Lodge, Cedar Falls, IA. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.

