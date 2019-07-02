{{featured_button_text}}
Elisabeth F. Clapp

Elisabeth “Liz” Clapp

(1929-2019)

DIKE — Elisabeth Frances “Liz” Clapp, 90, of Dike, died Saturday, June 29, at her home in Marion.

She was born Feb. 23, 1929, on a farm near Stout, daughter of George and Fannie (Berends) Viet. She was married to Harlan Beninga in 1948; they later divorced. She then married Joe Clapp Jr. on Nov. 21, 1958; he died on March 1, 1968.

Liz worked at several restaurants, Clay Equipment and the University of Northern Iowa, retiring from there in 1994.

Survived by: a son, Vernon (Metta) Beninga of Cedar Rapids; four daughters, Susan (Jay) Kruger of Poway, Calif., Beth (Scott) Kirkevold of Waterloo, Carol (Dan) Fox of Marion and Debbie (Rob) Sproat of Amana; three grandsons; six granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Elaine Viet of Allison and Lola Clapp of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three granddaughters in infancy; two sisters, Martha and Jennie; and her brothers, Ben, Herman, George and one in infancy.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Dike United Methodist Church, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service, Dike Chapel, in Dike.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolence may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Elisabeth F. “Liz” Clapp
