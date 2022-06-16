April 21, 1966-June 7, 2022

Elisa Marie Walker (Montgomery) was born on April 21, 1966, in Iowa City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Otis and Lorraine (Montgomery) Gaston. Elisa departed peacefully on Tuesday, June 07, 2022, at Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She married Gregory Kent Walker Sr on March 31, 1989, in Minneapolis, Minn., and later divorce.

Elisa graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1984 and later graduated from Hawkeye Community College in Medical Billing and Coding. She worked for Hennepin County Medical Center for 10 years and owned a small cleaning business both in Minneapolis, Minn.

Elisa cherished all her grandkids, family and friends.

She loved her cigarettes and coffee. She also enjoyed playing at casinos and bingo games.

Elisa accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized into the family of God.

Elisa leaves to cherish her memories: “Mother” Lorraine Gaston, “Daughter” Ebony M Walker, two “Sons” Gregory K Walker II and Jarvis L Green, “Sister” Delores Mosley and “Brother” Krieg Davis Carr and “Six” grandchildren all of Waterloo, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her fathers, maternal grandparents, Aunts and Uncles.

Viewing Service: Friday, June 17, 2022 from 5pm-7pm at Sanders Funeral Home, 1701 E.4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Service: Saturday, June 18, 2022—11:00 A.M. Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 915 Willow Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50703, Rev. Troy Starks (Pastor).