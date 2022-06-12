January 24, 1926-June 10, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Elin Marie “Emy” Koch, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at her home.

She was born January 24, 1926, in Ringsted, Iowa, the daughter of Jens Christian and Bertha L. Pedersen Jensen. Elin graduated from Ringsted High School in 1943 and attended Grandview College for two years. On May 21, 1950, she was united in marriage to Svend V. Koch in Ringsted. He died August 30, 2019. Elin was employed at North American Insurance and later Viking Pump. She then followed her passion, raising her family. She also volunteered in many capacities within the community.

Survived by: a son, John Koch of Waterloo; four daughters, Kirsten Moore of Cedar Falls, Ingrid (Joe) Heinen of Waterloo, Kaaren (Scott) Fisher of Cedar Falls, and Lisa (Michael) Jolley of Huntersville, NC; eight grandchildren: Carter (Jody) Moore, Levi (Amy) Moore, Samantha (Scott) Hillier, Trevor Heinen, Dana DeGroot, Dylan DeGroot, Amber (David) Hewitt and Jacob (Ashley) Wittmer; eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sisters, Agnete Buhl and Alma Metzler; and brother, Harald Jensen.

Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with inurnment at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Cedar Bend Humane Society, Cedar Falls Historical Society, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.