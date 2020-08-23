Elijah R. Decker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(2000-2020)

Elijah Robert Decker, 20, of Waterloo passed away suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020. Elijah was born to Robert Decker III and Autumn (Tovar) Meyer on February 16, 2000 in Waterloo. He attended Expo Alternative High School and went on to become a fry cook at Screaming Eagle. Elijah loved listening to music. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting with his grandpa.

Elijah was preceded in death by a great-great grandmother, Eva Neipert; great grandparents, Bob and Mary Decker; grandparents Arty Jo Tovar and Karla Jo Rutter; and an aunt, Darcie Decker.

Left to cherish his memory are his great grandmother, Carol Pipho; grandparents, Robert Decker II and Leane Decker; father, Robby Decker; mother, Autumn (Nathan) Meyer, two aunts, Stacie (Lennie) Doland and Rebecca Schanke; an uncle, Jeremy (Mandy) Rutter; two sisters, Miccah Jo Tovar and Payton Decker; a son, A'kani Smith; and many cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

