Elijah R. Decker

(2000-2020)
Elijah Robert Decker, 20, of Waterloo passed away suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020. Elijah was born to Robert Decker III and Autumn (Tovar) Meyer on February 16, 2000 in Waterloo. He attended Expo Alternative High School and went on to become a fry cook at Screaming Eagle. Elijah loved listening to music. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting with his grandpa.
Elijah was preceded in death by a great-great grandmother, Eva Neipert; great grandparents, Bob and Mary Decker; grandparents Arty Jo Tovar and Karla Jo Rutter; and an aunt, Darcie Decker.
Left to cherish his memory are his great grandmother, Carol Pipho; grandparents, Robert Decker II and Leane Decker; father, Robby Decker; mother, Autumn (Nathan) Meyer, two aunts, Stacie (Lennie) Doland and Rebecca Schanke; an uncle, Jeremy (Mandy) Rutter; two sisters, Miccah Jo Tovar and Payton Decker; a son, A'kani Smith; and many cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.