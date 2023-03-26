May 10, 2005-March 23, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Elijah Nicholas Flint, 17, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home after a valiant three-year battle with cancer.

He was born on May 10, 2005, in Waterloo, IA, the son of John and Nichole (Smith) Flint. He graduated in December 2022 from Cedar Falls High School and planned to attend Wartburg College in the fall. He was baptized in August 2020 at the Cedar Falls Bible Conference. Elijah enjoyed singing bass in the Cedar Falls choir and participating on the golf and bowling team. He was active in his youth group at Cedar Heights Baptist Church and was also an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas City Chiefs.

Eli is survived by his parents of Cedar Falls; siblings: Abigail Flint of Edgewood, Ian Flint of Ames, and Aleah Flint of Cedar Falls; paternal grandparents, Barry and Mary Flint of Sterling, IL; and maternal grandparents, Nick and Joyce Smith of Riverside.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal great-grandparents.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.