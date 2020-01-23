(2018-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Eli Richard Deery, 15-month-old son of DJ and Natalie Deery, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn.
He was born Oct. 16, 2018, in Waterloo.
Survived by: his parents, sister Skylar Deery and brother Daniel Deery, all of Cedar Falls; paternal grandparents, Dan and Julie Deery, of Cedar Falls; maternal grandparents, Steve and Jane Harding of Crossville, Tenn., and Brad Craig of Cedar Falls; paternal great-grandmothers, Marlene Deery and Marianne Nemmers; maternal great-grandparents Nolan and JoAnn Craig and Kay Drew, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his paternal great-grandfathers, Richard Nemmers and John Deery Sr., his maternal great grandparents, Joseph Drew, Jerry and Faye Harding, and his maternal uncles Nick and Neil Harding.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and one hour before the service Saturday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The burial service will be private.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic School in Cedar Falls.
Eli was such a sweet, loving, and happy boy. His smile was contagious. His favorites included throwing and chasing balls, dancing, being outside, playing with cousins and friends, climbing all over his pet dog, Diesel, and trying to keep up with his brother and sister.
All Eli knew in his short life on earth was love. Fly high, you beautiful angel.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
705 Main St
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
10:30AM
705 Main St
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
