June 15, 1921-October 7, 2021
WATERLOO-Elfriede I. (Reck) Biesanz, 100, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 at Friendship Village. She was born June 15, 1921 in Germany, daughter of Jacob and Anna Reck. She married Robert Biesanz on May 6, 1944, in Minneapolis, MN. She and her husband owned Ritter and Rundle Oil Co, and Waterloo Motor Supply for 24 years. She a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, a 55 year member of P.E.O. chapter IX, and was active and directed many church choirs in her lifetime. Survived by: a son, Laurence of The Villages FL; a grandson, Michael (Carol) Biesanz of West Chester, PA; great grandsons, Matthew and Eric of West Chester, PA. And her adopted family Dr. Rama (Jhansi) Vemulapalli of Chesterfield, MO and Ravi, Archana, Anita, and Ayushka of Austin, TX. Preceded in death by: husband, Robert W. Biesanz; and brother, Werner Reck. Inurnment in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no services at this time. Memorials: May be directed to First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo, IA or charity of the donors choice. Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home.
