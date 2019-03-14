Elfrieda P. Neuendorf

(1924-2019)
FREDERICKSBURG — Elfrieda Phyllis Neuendorf, 95, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, March 11, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
She was born Jan. 25, 1924, in Westgate, daughter of Henry and Serena (Koelling) Huebner. She married Elvin Neuendorf on June 28, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. He preceded her in death in 1973.
She attended Maynard High School. In 1960, the family moved to a farm they purchased near Fredericksburg. On the farm, Elfrieda and the family raised 6,000 pullet chickens along with growing crops. She spent many years working at the nursing home in Fredericksburg as a cook. She also helped at St. Paul’s with cleaning and doing numerous tasks. She was active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg where she volunteered in many different ways.
Survived by: a son, Steven (Jean) Neuendorf of Fredericksburg; a daughter, Cathy (Dale) Skoda of New Hampton; five grandchildren, Michelle (Dan) Chipera of New Hampton, Todd (Bobbi) Skoda and Sarah (Andy) Aries, both of Fredericksburg, Nicole (Rob) Hannan of Fort Mills, S.C., and Joel (Ann) Neuendorf of Amana; three sisters, Darlyis Vinch of Minneapolis, Doris Wass of Mentor, Ohio, and Hazel (Lew) Schrandt of Farmersburg; and a sister-in-law, Mary Huebner of Bryon, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three sisters, Norma (Burt) Angus, Viola Huebner and Marian (Bob) Campbell; three brothers, Roger, Henry (Shirley) and Russell Huebner; and twin brothers in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Hugeback—Johnson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, and for an hour before services at the church.
Condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Elfrieda and a group of women got their driver’s licenses in their 50s. It gave her the freedom to get around on her own. She loved gardening and was an excellent cook and baker. Family was important to Elfrieda; she loved getting together with them whenever possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.