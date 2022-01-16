July 24, 1942-January 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Elenor Bleeker, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born July 24, 1942, in Independence, to William L. and Florence E. Beier Krueger.

Ellie married Robert Jung, he passed away in 1989. She married Richard Bleeker August 15, 1992, at Christ Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

During high school, and after graduating, Elenor worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell. She then worked at Ford Motor Company for 22 years and could still remember part numbers.

Elenor is survived by her husband, Richard; sons, Randy (Shannon) Jung‚ Monticello, MN, and Kevin Jung‚ Morgan Hill, CA; daughter, Lisa (Brad Styve) Weber, Ankeny; grandsons, Cole Weber, and Ryan Jung; granddaughters, Haley Jung, Maggie (Logan) Wolf, and Sara (Simon Ramirez) Jung; great-grandchildren, Paisley Wolf, and Benjamin Ramirez; brother, Allen Krueger; sister-in-law, Renetta Betz; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Linda Collins; and sister-in-law, Joyce Bleeker.

Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo with burial at Garden of Memories, Waterloo after service. Visitation: 4:00 PM—7:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.