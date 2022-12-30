July 11, 1921-December 18, 2022

Elease Duvall Treptow was born July 11, 1921, in Quincy, Florida to the union of Ed Peters and Rebecca Walker. She left Quincy at an early age and resided in Missouri. Later she moved to Waterloo, Iowa. On August 1, 1958, she married Albert H. Treptow. She and Albert had a farm. She worked as a cook in Rock Island, Illinois. Later she owned Elease’s Lounge in Waterloo, and Elease Boutique Shop in Evansdale.

Through the marriage of Rebecca Walker and Ward Nelson Sr., Elease and her brother John gained 2 sisters: Mary Magdalene and Ida Mae. Later, after the death of Rebecca Walker, Elease’s stepfather married Mary Josephine Love. Through this union Elease gained 15 more siblings.

Elease loved life and she admitted to having many faults. One request during her illness was to let anyone she ever mistreated know that she apologize—and she asked them to forgive her. Over the years her faith in God grew stronger and stronger, and she learned to rest in His forgiveness of her. She entered into eternal rest December 18, 2022.

Homegoing service for Elease will be held at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA, on January 6, 2023. Visitation at 10:00am and service at 11:00am. Acknowledgements may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.

Preceded her in death are her parents and stepfather; husband Albert; siblings John, Henry Lee, Betty, David, Mary Magdalene Nelson Evans, Ward Nelson Jr., Ida Mae Nelson Forehand. Cherishing her memories: Richard Nelson, Robert Nelson, Evelyn Nelson Hogan—Rochester New York, Elizabeth Nelson Quinn—Quincy Florida, Alberta Nelson Knight (Ell)—Birmingham Alabama, Mary Nelson Kenon (Clarence)—Woodbury Minnesota, Harry Nelson (Desi)—Columbia South Carolina, Willie Nelson (Jennifer)—Ocala Florida, James Nelson—Birmingham Alabama, Sammie Nelson (Martha)—Quincy Florida, Rev. Alex Nelson (Janice)—Columbia South Carolina.