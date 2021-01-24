November 30, 1925—January 21, 2021
Eleanore June Stark, age 95, passed away Thurs., Jan. 21, 2021 of natural causes at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Eleanore was born the daughter of Theodore and Mable (West) Castle in Waterloo on Nov. 30, 1925. When she was six months old, she moved with her family to Geneva, IL where she grew up.
She married Eugene C. Stark on Dec. 16, 1942 at Sheppard Field Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. After WWII, they moved to Evansdale and in 1979 to Cedar Falls. Since 2009, she has made her home with her daughter, Ann. She worked for Eagle Food Stores from 1956 until she retired in 1986. She enjoyed traveling, often visiting her sister in Colorado, as well as other western states with her family. Even in her later years, she took a trip to Alaska with her daughter, Ann, and traveled to Boston and Florida to see her granddaughters. She stayed active by riding her bike on the Cedar Falls trails and swimming for many years. Eleanore treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren, who were born over the span of 25 years, and great-grandchildren.
Survived by daughters, Clara (Wayne) Hinman of Clarksville and Ann (Scott Pelton) Stark of Council Bluffs; 3 grandchildren, Laura (Connor Durflinger) Fokkena of Boston, MA, Lisa (Eric Durrance) Fokkena of Clarksville and Lawrence (Helena Thomas) BlackCloud of Council Bluffs; 2 great-grandchildren, Rakaya El-Kasaby of Berlin, Germany and Clara Fokkena Durrance of Clarksville.
Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene in 1991; sister, Lucille Millett in 2002; & grandson, Dalton Eugene YoungBear in 2013. Private family services will be held. Burial in Garden of Memories.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.