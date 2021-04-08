March 1, 1924-April 1, 2021

Eleanor Tjepkes was welcomed to her heavenly home as she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family the afternoon of April 1, 2021, in Excelsior, Minnesota, due to complications of a recent stroke. Eleanor was born March 1, 1924, in Reinbeck, Iowa, daughter of Raynard and Sybil McGowan. She married Glenn William Tjepkes July 25, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa.

Eleanor attended country school through 6th grade, moved on to junior high and graduated from Reinbeck High School in Reinbeck, Iowa. She continued her education at the American Institute of Business (AIB) in Des Moines, Iowa, with a degree in business administration. Eleanor and Glenn lived in Indianola, Iowa, for several years, returning to Waterloo to raise their family. Starting when the children were junior high school age, she worked at Gibson Specialty Co. for many years.

Bethel Presbyterian Church, now Unity Presbyterian Church, was her church home where she served as a Deacon, as a Sunday School teacher, in the Women Presbytery and as a bell choir member for most of her life. She served as a volunteer for many years delivering food to those in need through Meals on Wheels. While her children were in elementary school she was often found helping within the school and served several terms as parent teacher organization (PTO) President.