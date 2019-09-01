WATERLOO – Eleanor R. Conner, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 28, at Friendship Village-Lakeview Landing.
She was born February 5, 1926, in Black Hawk County the daughter of Henry and Anna Johannsen Peters. She married Harold Leroy Conner May 11, 1947, at First United Methodist in Waterloo. Their daughter, Kathy (Conner) Batcheller was born June 6, 1948.
Eleanor was employed by John Deere for many years and also enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. “Ellie” as she was known to friends and family, was also an active volunteer for many years at the local hospital where she assisted in the gift shop. She enjoyed working on cross-stitch projects, playing cards with friends and family, was an avid and vocal Iowa Hawkeyes fan and was a talented bowler for many years. Eleanor was also a gifted cook and enjoyed making Christmas candies for her family and friends each holiday season.
Eleanor is survived by: a son-in-law, Doug Batcheller of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Batcheller of Waco, Texas and Amanda (Mark) Dahms of Omaha, Neb.; two great-grandchildren, Conner Dahms and Bryce Batcheller; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Harold “Harley” Conner; a daughter, Kathy Batcheller; and a sister, Kathleen (Harold) Foss.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 9-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with family present starting at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to: First United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
