WATERLOO — Eleanor L Thompson, 94, of Bemidji, Minn., and formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 13, at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.
She was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Ossian, daughter of Leonard and Laura (Osmundson) Johnson. She graduated from Ossian High School. Eleanor married Torvald (Toby) Thompson on Oct. 8, 1949, at First Lutheran Church in Ossian. He died June 22, 2007.
Eleanor worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo from 1964 to 1980. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo and was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church organized in 1987.
Survivors: two daughters, Cheri Thompson (Larry Anderson) of Becida, Minn., and Barbara (Don) Kulish of Las Vegas, Nev.; a granddaughter, Alexandra (Chris) Hainsworth of Sydney, Australia; three great-grandchildren, Atticus, Calliope, and Harper Hainsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: an infant son, Mark Edward Thompson; her husband, Toby; a brother, Orlin Johnson; and a sister, Sylvia Meyer.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Eleanor enjoyed cake decorating, hat making, ceramics/porcelain, quilting, flower arranging and was a noted seamstress. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending her winters in Las Vegas with family.
