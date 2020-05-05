× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO – Eleanor Ketcham, 94, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 4, at Friendship Village.

She was born May 1, 1926, in Keokuk, daughter of Kenneth and Helen Dorney McNally. Eleanor married Kenneth Ketcham on Aug. 1, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, Ill.; he died Jan. 19, 2008.

Eleanor graduated from Carthage High School in 1944. She graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport in 1948 with a degree in teaching. Her teaching career began at Van Wert and Manly, and then continued for 40 years in the Waterloo Schools.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Survivors: a brother-in-law, Richard Ketcham of LaHarpe, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Ken; a son, Thomas D. Ketcham in 2012; and a brother, Gerald McNally.

Services: Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: to St. Edward Catholic Church or Friendship Village.