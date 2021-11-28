WATERLOO-Eleanor J. Sykes, 61, of Waterloo, Iowa, succumb by natural causes on Mon., Nov. 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 16, 1960 in Waterloo, daughter of George W. Sykes, Sr. & Edith Bradford Sykes. Eleanor graduated from East High School in 1979. She continued her education at Pitze’s Cosmetology School in 1981. She worked as a hairstylist at Studio 2000. Tyson’s was her current employer. She accepted the Lord as her savior at an early age at Union Missionary Baptist Church. She later united with Christian Fellowship Baptist Church in 1995. Survived by her daughter, Alexis Houston, granddaughter, Zien Houston; grandsons, Zavien & Zailen Houston; father, George W. Sykes, Sr.; siblings, Frances Sykes, David (Patricia) Sykes, Rose Gaines, Bobby Sykes, Gregory Sykes, Sr. all of Waterloo, Eddie Sykes, Sr. of Long Beach, CA, Khalifah Sykes of Chicago, IL, & Derrick Sykes of Kansas City, MO; special niece Tonya Marte of Arlington, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, & cousins. Preceded in death by her mother, Edith Bradford Sykes; and siblings, George W. Sykes, Jr., John Sykes, & June McBlackwell. Memorials: to the family. Services: 11:00 am on Mon., Nov. 29, 2021 at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. Visitation: 3:00—5:00 pm on Sun., Nov. 28, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com