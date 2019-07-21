Eleanor J. Sitzmann

(2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Eleanor Jean Sitzmann, 12-day-old daughter of Eric and Holly (Leaverton) Sitzmann, died Wednesday, July 17, at University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
She was born July 5, 2019, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
Survived by: her parents, of Cedar Falls; her brother, Emmett Thomas Sitzmann of Cedar Falls; paternal grandmother, Vicki Sitzmann of Kingsley; maternal grandparents, Tom (Tana) Leaverton and Deb (Bob) Lorenz, all of Cedar Rapids; maternal great-grandparents, Paul Leaverton of Tampa, Fla., Pauline (Dwight) Miller of Iowa City and Karen Hogan of Muscatine; her aunts and uncles, Amy (Zach) Crnecki of Savage, Minn., Drew (Jennifer) Dechant, Tommy Schmitt and Michael Schmitt, all of Cedar Rapids, Jeremy (Gina) Sitzmann of Kingsley, and Becky (Dustin) Meinen of Akron; and her cousins, Henry and Aubrey Crnecki, Avery, Chloe and Owen Dechant, Jordyn and Brynn Sitzmann, and Kaylie and Cole Meinen.
Preceded in death by: her paternal grandfather, Darrell Sitzmann; paternal great-grandparents, Virgil (Rosemary) Sitzmann and Shirley (Warren) Heeren; and her maternal great-grandparents, Michael (Julie) Hogan and Bob (Elaine) Lorenz.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Knox Blocks Foundation in La Porte City, knoxblocks.org or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
