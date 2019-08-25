{{featured_button_text}}

(1936-2019)

Eleanor Gallacher

Eleanor Gallacher

WATERLOO —- Eleanor Gallacher, 83, of Harpers Ferry, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 23, at Veterans Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Waukon.

She was born April 28, 1936, in Girvan, Scotland, daughter of Robert and Elizabeth O’Brien Coltart. She married Alexander Collin Gallacher Oct. 31, 1954, in Girvan, Scotland. He died Jan. 10, 2014.

Eleanor was an accountant and a homemaker.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survivors: two sons, Alex R. (Marli) of Bailey, Colo., and Dan (Kara) of Readlyn; a daughter, AnnMarie (Tom) Williams of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Bree (Mike Garcia) Gallacher, Alex Williams, Kaelan Gallacher, Dakota East and J.J. Gallacher; two great-grandsons, Aidan and Issac Garcia.

Preceded in death by: a sister, Patricia Coltart.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: to Blessed Sacrament Church or St. Ann-St. Joseph Church, Harpers Ferry.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments