April 1, 1927-March 1, 2023

Eldora Rose Seegers, 95, of Marion, IA, died on March 1, 2023, at Meth-Wick Care Facility due to colon cancer. Per her wishes, she has been cremated. A private burial will take place for the family to reunite Eldora with Merv.

Eldora, daughter of Henry and Wilhelmina (Stumme) Lobeck was born on April 1, 1927, in rural Readlyn, IA. She was one of nine children raised on the family farm. She graduated from Readlyn High School. On June 6, 1948, Eldora married Mervin Seegers at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, IA.

Eldora was a partner with Merv wherever his work took him. She was a good mom, to her children, John, Joel, and Julie, even helping the boys during trapping season. She was never afraid to get her hands dirty! She was a member of the Eastern Star for many years, and also a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Marion, IA.

Eldora was an escort driver for wide loads for many years and enjoyed having her own job. The Seegers family started Seegers Truck and Trailer Repair in Cedar Rapids on August 2, 1982. She was part owner and an integral part of the business. She worked at the business until two months before she died.

Eldora was preceded in death by her husband, Mervin, in 2007, infant daughter, Jeane Kay, and son, Joel in 2019. She is survived by her son, John (Connie) of Cedar Rapids, daughter, Julie (Pat) Jones of Toddville, daughter-in-law, Char of Central City, two grandchildren, Kasey (Kassie) of Urbana and Sheena Jones from Hiawatha, and two great-granddaughters, Kya and Kenna Jones of Urbana, IA.

If you choose, please donate to these places for Eldora’s special granddaughter: Camp Courageous, Discovery Living, or To the Rescue.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Meth-Wick and St. Croix Hospice for the love and support they showed Eldora while she was in their care.